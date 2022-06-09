Learn how concrete could be the key to keeping your home safe from hurricanes

Preparing for hurricanes is part of life in South Florida and protecting your home is priority number one for most people. President of Florida Concrete & Products Association, Matt Sitter, joined Inside South Florida to share why concrete is the best building material when it comes to standing up to storms.

“If you're looking for a particular building material that's going to stand up to hurricanes and has a proven history of really being there, it's concrete block,” says Sitter. “That's part of what our Block Strong movement is really about. It is educating people on why they want to build with concrete blocks and really how to protect their families.”

Concrete also adheres to Florida’s strict building codes.

“It's actually going to be the material of choice,” says Sitter. “Concrete block really is the perfect fit because it doesn't rot, it doesn't melt, it doesn't burn, and it stands up to the hurricane-force winds that you're going see with a typical storm.”

For more info, visit BlockStrong.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Block Strong