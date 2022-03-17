Learn how to handle accidental injury with Demesmin and Dover

You never know when an accident is going to happen, but you can be prepared for when they do. WSFL-TV trusted advisors Demesmin and Dover Law firm told us what to do if you suffer an unexpected injury.

Slip and fall accidents happen every day and Demesmin and Dover is here to help when they do. These can happen in different ways, but one of the most common is when a substance causes you to slip or fall due to the negligence of a store owner.

Jeremy says a multitude of injuries can occur when you fall accidentally. You could agitate your spinal cord, herniate a disk, or create shoulder injuries. These types of injuries come with medical bills, and it is important that you know how to get compensated.

Victor says the most important thing to do is make a report. Tell a manager right away and take pictures. It’s the store owner's responsibility to always make sure the store is safe.

It’s important to be on the lookout because you never know when unexpected hazards are around. The most important thing is to stay safe in your own space. For more information, you can reach Victor and Jeremy at YourAccidentAttorneys.com or 866-954-MORE.

