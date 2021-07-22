Learn how to recognize your true value

Just how do you get out of your own way and get what you really deserve? Founder of Soulful Marketing, Juliana Garcia, gave us the answers that we’ve been searching for.

If we don't know our value, neither will others, she says. Recognizing the impact your work has on others is a very important step to realizing your own self-worth.

"The first step is to know your value, the second step is to articulate it in a way that makes it really easy for the right people to say yes," she says. "The secret to doing that is to make sure you're focusing your message on one specific person."

Elegant vulnerability is an easy way to connect with clients by sharing the lessons you've learned along the way. You want to make sure you're sharing 50% personal stories, and 50% expert stories that showcase your expertise.

The "Expose Your Truth Challenge" gives participants one prompt a day to help them show up powerfully online, she says. You can take part in this challenge by heading to https://www.julianagarcia.com/