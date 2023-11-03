Learn Investing Strategies and Wealth Building Techniques at ‘Invest Wealth Summit’

RAD Diversified Companies CEO, Dutch Mendenhall, joined Inside South Florida to discuss his WSJ best-selling book, 'Money Shackles,' and the upcoming Invest Wealth Summit scheduled for December 1-3 at the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa.

“It's hands on, what was not available to non-accredited investors, was not available nationwide, is now available right to everyday investors,” says Mendenhall. “So, they can invest in private equity funds, they can invest in Regulation A companies, they can invest in these public companies that have audited financials and be able to get ownership with smaller amounts of money, it makes a difference, whether you're wealthy, and you're looking for great paths and great avenues to be able to invest, or you're just getting started in your investing adventure.”

