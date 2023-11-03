Learn Investing Strategies and Wealth Building Techniques at ‘Invest Wealth Summit’

Watch Now
RAD Diversified Companies CEO, Dutch Mendenhall, joined Inside South Florida to discuss his WSJ best-selling book, 'Money Shackles,' and the upcoming Invest Wealth Summit scheduled for December 1-3 at the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa.

“It's hands on, what was not available to non-accredited investors, was not available nationwide, is now available right to everyday investors,” says Mendenhall. “So, they can invest in private equity funds, they can invest in Regulation A companies, they can invest in these public companies that have audited financials and be able to get ownership with smaller amounts of money, it makes a difference, whether you're wealthy, and you're looking for great paths and great avenues to be able to invest, or you're just getting started in your investing adventure.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by RAD Diversified Companies.

