Learn the right way to invest with Plynk

Choosing how to invest is a challenge, especially with all the different ways you can do it. That is why Marco Arce, Customer Experience Team Lead at Plynk, showed us how Plynk’s “Learn Along the Way” program can make investing simple.

The goal of Plynk is to make investing easier for beginners. “The reality is that we're just not set up for success,” says Arce. “I mean, a lot of folks, wish they had been taught how to do personal finance in schools, or that their family could walk them through the investment process, it just wasn't a reality.”

Plynk sets themselves apart by offering programs like investment matching and using gift cards to invest. “All of us have goals, whether it's buying a house or traveling the world, or taking care of our families,” says Arce. “We had to ask ourselves, how can we make a difference and empower these folks to be set up for success.”

To learn more about how you can start investing visit PlynkInvest.com or download the Plynk app.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Plynk