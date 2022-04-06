Learn to build your social media following with these tips from Ursulline Okonkwo

Want to build your social media following? Social Media Strategist and Expert, Ursulline Okonkwo joined the Inside South Florida to show us how.

Ursulline wants us to know the algorithm is real and we can use it to build our following. She says it’s all about consistency.

“You need to be consistent with posting. Make sure what you post about you absolutely love.” Says Ursulline. “People will engage with you if they feel like you love what you’re talking about.”

For more tips on how to build your following follow Ursulline Okonkwo at @ursullinetv on Instagram.