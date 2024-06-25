Learn to Cook Authentic Peruvian Dishes at Pisco y Nazca's Master Cooking and Mixology Classes

If you've ever dreamed of becoming a chef, Inside South Florida is delving into the world of authentic Peruvian cuisine and cocktails with Pisco y Nazca, a renowned Peruvian gastrobar known for its modern twist on traditional dishes. Pisco y Nazca is hosting master cooking and mixology classes at their South Florida restaurants, offering a fun and educational experience just in time for National Ceviche Day on June 28.

"I'm here with a friend, and as Peruvians, we want to learn how to cook our traditional food. We're really happy to have this opportunity," shared Luciana Casalino, one enthusiastic participant.

This hands-on cooking masterclass and mixology experience is perfect for foodies eager to uncover the secrets of authentic Peruvian cuisine. Guided by Chef Abel Prieto and his expert team, guests will prepare an array of Peruvian favorites right on their own stoves.

The first dish on the menu is the famous ceviche, with all ingredients prepped to make the process seamless. "The way that we cook the fish is… we marinate first the white fish with salt, a little lime juice and then we put our traditional leche de tigre. We don't cook the fish, the lime juice cooks the fish," explained Chef Prieto.

Participants will then move on to prepare the signature arroz con mariscos, a flavorful seafood and rice dish. This dish is a Peruvian favorite, infused with lots of flavor and paired perfectly with our crafted cocktails, including the Chilcano and Clasico Chilcano made with Pisco.

Pisco y Nazca, which the restaurant explains translates to "having fun and enjoying the company of friends and loved ones in a social atmosphere," truly lives up to its name with this immersive experience. Vanessa Cotton, another ceviche apprentice, noted, "I am not a cook at all, but I would definitely go home to try this. For a person who doesn't cook… the dish today was very simple and quick."

The Peruvian Master Cooking and Mixology Class will be held at Pisco y Nazca's locations in Kendall on June 26 and Doral on June 27. Guests will work in pairs, and the class is priced at $100 per person, with space limited to 20 participants. Each student will also take home a specially branded apron, perfect for recreating the experience at home.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit piscoynazca.com.