Learn to prioritize your mental health with help from Agape Treatment Center

With life speeding up again it can be hard to find the time to focus on yourself. Clinical Director of WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center, Stephanie Robilio, joined us with tips on how to prioritize your mental health.

The first step to prioritizing your mental health is understanding there is a problem. “We teach people there's that educational piece of understanding, there's nothing wrong with you,” says Robilio. “You are not anxious, you are not depressed, you might be experiencing anxiety and depression, because something over here in your life happened. And as a result, it led you to this, right. So, education, that's the first step.”

From there, Agape can help you tackle your problems and own your story. “One thing that I really, really feel so proud of is that we are helping people identify their underlying core issues that lead to addiction and mental health,” says Robilio. “And so we have things from individual therapy, group therapy, trauma therapy, occupational therapy, we do all kinds of biofeedback, I mean, you name it, we're doing it. And it's really amazing to see the results.”

For more info, visit their website at AgapeTC.com

