Learn While You Earn With The ABC Institute’s Construction Education Programs

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ABC Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Earning an education can open many doors to a brighter future. For some, the high costs of attendance can make enrolling in a university program impossible. Luckily, South Florida is home to the largest educational institute in the entire state. Director of Education, Alberto Altamiranda, joined Inside South Florida to share the educational opportunities in construction trades offered by the ABC Institute.

“ABC Institute is an apprenticeship college,” says Altamiranda. “We have 10 locations throughout South Florida, from Miami to the Treasure Coast, and we have apprenticeship programs for seven different trades: plumbing, pipe fitting, fire sprinkler, HVAC, electrical, roofing and alignment.”

ABC Institute offers a unique learning experience, where students can “learn as they earn,” gaining actual experience in their chosen field while learning valuable knowledge in the classroom.

“By the time they graduate, they're going to be making on average about $65,000. They have a great career with a purpose,” says Altamiranda.

The best part of attending the educational programs at ABC Institute? It’s all 100% free.

“The zero debt comes because they are working for an organization or construction company that's sponsoring their education,” says Altamiranda. “So they're the construction companies are investing in that individual. They're working in the field and they come to us learning here in classrooms and also hands-on.”

For more information, visit WeTrain.org.