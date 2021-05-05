Watch
Least invasive procedures for healing neck and back pain

Posted at 2:51 PM, May 05, 2021
Inspired Spine is a total spine care provider committed to treating back and neck pain with the least invasive approach that's appropriate for your condition. The group is revolutionizing spine care, and Dr. Hamid Abbasi is teaching their practices to surgeons across the country.

Surgeries on your spine can be extremely invasive and lead to a long recovery. However, at Inspired Spine patients can be up and walking around in as little as 2 hours post-surgery.

"We don't cause too much damage on the way of getting there. We're not causing too much collateral damage," says Dr. Abbasi.

He has been able to take an 8-hour surgery down to just one hour, all by using a different type of surgery. This makes it safer for older people who may have complications.

"Imagine changing the tire on a car as fast, as effective, less risky and costly, as putting a patch on it," he says.

If you're interested in learning more about these procedures or getting one for yourself, head to https://www.inspiredspine.com/

