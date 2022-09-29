Leaving behind a legacy with the President of Florida National University

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing and we're celebrating our robust latin community by sitting down with President of Florida National University, Dr. Maria Cristina Regueiro.

“I came to this country back in 1966 with my mother and my siblings,” says Regueiro “It has been a privilege to achieve the American dream and give back to our community.”

Regueiro shared what the American dream looked like for her.

“The American dream was the ability to come to the country and be able to help achieve the dream of many,” says Regueiro. “We wanted to make a contribution and leave a legacy.”

Establishing the first Cuban American university in the United States is an accomplishment.

“It is very rewarding. My husband, siblings and I worked together to achieve being the only Cuban American university in the United States,” says Regueiro. “We are very satisfied with the legacy that we're leaving, and what we have been able to accomplish.”

For more information. visit FNU.edu

