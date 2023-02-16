Legacy of Bella Rodriguez-Torres lives on at Live Like Bella’s Superhero 5K race

Live Like Bella’s Superhero 5K race is February 18th. Bella’s Dad and Chairman of Live Like Bella, Raymond Rodriguez-Torres joined Inside South Florida to share how this event helps others.

“Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation was born to serve children and families that are battling childhood cancer and to advance pediatric cancer research,” says Rodriguez-Torres.

Bella’s journey was not lived in vain. Her life continues to help those suffering with cancer.

“It's a family event to dress up in superhero garb and walk along these very valiant children,” says Rodriguez-Torres. “You can participate in supporting the cause of pediatric cancer research.”

For more information, visit LiveLikeBella.com