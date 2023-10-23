Legendary Drummer Sheila E. Leads ‘Lotería Loca,’ The First Latin-Inspired Prime-Time Television Show

World-class percussionist, Shelia E., joined Inside South Florida to discuss ‘Lotería Loca,’ the first multicultural, bilingual, Latin-inspired prime-time television show based on the traditional Mexican game of chance.

Sheila E., serving as the musical director and bandleader, shed light on the exciting elements that await viewers at home.

“Being the musical director is really just like bringing the elements together, the right musicians, and being able to just play the music that most of this has been prewritten for the show from an amazing songwriter Chechi,” says Sheila E. “And again, for us playing music on a game show, that's never really been done that we know of live music for a game show. And we're making history there, the first multicultural bilingual game show ever on primetime television. So, we're making history.”

Watch Lotería Loca Mondays at 9pm on CBS or stream on Paramount Plus.