Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Legends of the Hidden Temple is back

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:05 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 21:05:15-04

We love a reboot, especially a 90’s reboot! Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming to the CW and it's a fun and adventurous update to the classic competition game show. Host, comedian, actress, and author Cristela Alonzo spoke with us about what's different and what's we'll remember from the past.

The Nickelodeon hit continues as a competition show with a mix of physical challenges and trivia. In order to prove yourself worthy of going through Olmec's temple and finding the treasures, you need to complete those challenges first. Cristela says she would dominate in the Steps of Knowledge since she was part of her high school's academic decathlon team!

This time adults are competing rather than kids, giving the chance for some of us who grew up watching the show to actually participate. The four teams of two bring different skills to get through the obstacles and get the prize.

Catch new episodes on Sundays at 8!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors