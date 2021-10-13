Legends of the Hidden Temple is back

We love a reboot, especially a 90’s reboot! Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming to the CW and it's a fun and adventurous update to the classic competition game show. Host, comedian, actress, and author Cristela Alonzo spoke with us about what's different and what's we'll remember from the past.

The Nickelodeon hit continues as a competition show with a mix of physical challenges and trivia. In order to prove yourself worthy of going through Olmec's temple and finding the treasures, you need to complete those challenges first. Cristela says she would dominate in the Steps of Knowledge since she was part of her high school's academic decathlon team!

This time adults are competing rather than kids, giving the chance for some of us who grew up watching the show to actually participate. The four teams of two bring different skills to get through the obstacles and get the prize.

Catch new episodes on Sundays at 8!