Let the machine do the work to grow your investments

Founder and CEO of Allio, Joseph Gradante, joined Inside South Florida to share how machine learning can help your investments grow.

“We allow you to invest passively. The 50 cents left over from that $4.50 you spent on a gallon of milk this morning, we round it up,” says Gradante. “By automating the process and making it easy, we think we're changing lives and empowering people to really take the next step in their financial future.”

For more information, visitAllioFinance.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Florida Bankers Association.

