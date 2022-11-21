Levi Kreis 'Home for the Holidays' coming to The Pompano Beach Cultural Center this fall

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents Levi Kreis 'Home for the Holidays' - Bell'Arte Concert Series on Dec. 6 _ 7. Tony Award Winner, Levi Kreis, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to at this event.

“I’m excited to bring the eighth annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ show to South Florida,” says Kreis. “The vibe borrows from a lot of my gospel and blues and jazz roots. It is a different take on a lot of holiday classics.”

The concert will have a variety of music selections for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s everything from the less traditional to Hard Candy Christmas music,” says Kreis. “We're also going to provide people with the traditional holiday stuff such as ‘Oh, Holy Night.’”

For tickets, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.