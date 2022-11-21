Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Levi Kreis 'Home for the Holidays' coming to The Pompano Beach Cultural Center this fall

Posted at 2:55 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 14:55:21-05

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents Levi Kreis 'Home for the Holidays' - Bell'Arte Concert Series on Dec. 6 _ 7. Tony Award Winner, Levi Kreis, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to at this event.

“I’m excited to bring the eighth annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ show to South Florida,” says Kreis. “The vibe borrows from a lot of my gospel and blues and jazz roots. It is a different take on a lot of holiday classics.”

The concert will have a variety of music selections for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s everything from the less traditional to Hard Candy Christmas music,” says Kreis. “We're also going to provide people with the traditional holiday stuff such as ‘Oh, Holy Night.’”

For tickets, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors