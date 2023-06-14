Lexus introduces all-new SUV models

DeJuan Ross, Group VP and GM of Lexus Division, and Leah Curry, President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, joined Inside South Florida to share the advantages of their new vehicles.

“The Lexus TX is extremely important to our future. It's a vehicle lower to the ground and easy to get in and out. You don't have to compromise any of the seats. The third row feels just as comfortable as the first few rows of the vehicle,” says Ross. “We've had an opportunity to launch two vehicles that are going to be very integral parts of our future.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bader Media.