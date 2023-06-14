Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Lexus introduces all-new SUV models

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 18:30:02-04

DeJuan Ross, Group VP and GM of Lexus Division, and Leah Curry, President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, joined Inside South Florida to share the advantages of their new vehicles.

“The Lexus TX is extremely important to our future. It's a vehicle lower to the ground and easy to get in and out. You don't have to compromise any of the seats. The third row feels just as comfortable as the first few rows of the vehicle,” says Ross. “We've had an opportunity to launch two vehicles that are going to be very integral parts of our future.”

For more information, visit Lexus.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bader Media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com