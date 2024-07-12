LG and Tennessee Titans Extend Partnership with a Focus on Community Engagement

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG Electronics USA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a significant move to strengthen community ties and enhance fan experiences, LG announced the extension of its partnership with the Tennessee Titans today. The collaboration aims to benefit both fans and the broader Tennessee community, reinforcing the commitment of both organizations to service and community involvement.

The contract extension, signed this morning in Tennessee, marks a continued investment by LG in Nashville and the greater Tennessee area. "We are excited… to continue to grow our partnership with [the Titans], focusing on service and the people of Tennessee," said COO of the Tennessee Titans, Daniel Werly.

The Titans echoed this sentiment, praising LG as a valuable partner not only to the team but also to the entire state. "LG is a great partner, not just to the Tennessee Titans, but to this entire community to the state. Their principles fit our principles," “Voice of the Titans” Sports Broadcaster Mike Keith added.

Celebrating the partnership, LG hosted a special event called Titans Day at their Clarksville, Tennessee factory, where they manufacture washing machines and dryers. Over 900 employees had the opportunity to meet Titans legends Jevon Kearse and Keith Bullock. The event was a resounding success, with employees engaging with the stars and celebrating the partnership.

The collaboration between LG and the Tennessee Titans promises to continue bringing joy and support to the people of Tennessee, embodying the shared mission of both organizations to celebrate life's good moments and contribute positively to the community.

For more information, visit LG.com.