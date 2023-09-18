Watch Now
Libra birthday celebration ideas

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Big 105.9 Radio Personality, Amelia De Vita, joined Inside South Florida to share ideas of how she plans on spending her birthday this year.

“For girls’ nights, you could go to Yolo in Fort Lauderdale. What's nice is they have the O Lounge right next door, so you can have a bottle of champagne, relax a little bit, and go dancing. There's a DJ,” says De Vita. “Recently, I found a new hidden gem. It's called The House on The River. It's a new restaurant.”

