Summer is a great time to switch up your beauty routine, and Lifestyle and Beauty Expert, Milly Almodovar, joined Inside South Florida to share some products that will your look to the next level.

Retcons Deep Clean Dry Shampoo will keep your hair looking its finest all season long. “It combats oil accumulation without leaving residue behind, even on dark hair,” says Almodovar. “The high-performance formula eliminates excess oils and refreshes hair leaving it looking and feeling clean even three to four days post wash.” You can find it at Ulta.com .

Charlotte Tilbury's new Glow Toner is unlike any other skincare product on the market. “This new daily acid-free radiant glow solution gently resurfaces skin, reduces the appearance of pores, and cocoons the complexion with a smoothing, plumping effect,” says Almodovar. “So many toners can be stripping and drying, leading to irritation and redness, but not this one.” You can find that at Charlottetilbury.com .

To keep yourself fresh and dry, it is important to have a good antiperspirant, and the new Secret Weightless Dry Spray is a perfect option. “It’s free of heavy waxes and alcohol, leaving under arms comfortable and protected,” says Almodovar. “The ergonomic grip bottle was specifically designed for an easy targeted application that means more product for 48 hours of sweat and odor protection. Its moisture and motion activated for a burst of fragrance when you need it most.” It is available at retailers nationwide.

For that signature summer fragrance, Béatus Fragrances has you covered “The line consists of six beautifully concentrated perfumes, drawing from the natural world of gardens and forests.” says Almodovar. This product is available at Neimanmarcus.com and Beatusparis.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group