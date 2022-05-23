Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Lifestyle and Entertaining Expert, Yesi De Avila, shares some essentials to get you ready for summer

Posted at 6:18 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:18:12-04

Here to help us look and feel our best, Lifestyle and Entertaining expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share her must-have summer essentials.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is an award-winning moisturizer that works wonders. “This magic cream is a results-driven formula infused with the magic eight of skincare ingredients to really flood your complexion with moisture,” says De Avila. “It transforms dull, tired skin into a more glowy looking canvas,” You can find it at CharlotteTilbury.com

For that sun kissed look, Gucci Bronzer is sure to bring out your tan. “It is silky, soft, and creamy to the touch,” says De Avila. “The breathable and buildable texture helps achieve that warm healthy glow that we are all looking for.” You can find it on Gucci.com or your local Sephora.

For great swimwear looks Miraclesuit has you covered. “The suits are made with a mirrortex fabric that really slims and slenderizes without the panels or linings, giving you that full total body shaping and control that is really flattering,” says De Avila. You can check out their looks at Miraclesuit.com

For a perfect tote bag to go with your swimsuit, Hip Chik has plenty of great options. You can find them at HipChik.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors