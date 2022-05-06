Lifestyle and Tech Journalist, Anna De Souza, shares great last-minute gift ideas for this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and Lifestyle and Tech Journalist, Anna De Souza, joined the show with gift ideas for all the last-minute shoppers out there.

Brunch is always a great way to celebrate mom, and Riboli Family Wines has options to give mom the perfect toast. “They're classic Stella Rosa Rosé has rose petal notes and pairs perfectly with those fluffy chocolatey red velvet pancakes,” says De Souza. “You can't go wrong with rose all day for mom.”

Wine is great, but every brunch needs some great food. “Save A Lot is really your one-stop shop for celebrating Mother's Day if you're thinking of putting out a brunch spread,” says De Souza. “You're definitely going to be able to satisfy mom's sweet tooth with delicious cheesecakes, muffins, and cookies, all baked fresh with quality ingredients.”

For moms who love to cook, Stella Falone has beautiful cutting boards that mom will love. “This is a new sister company to Taylor guitars, the number one acoustic guitar brand in the world,” says De Souza. “Now, building a guitar is kind of like building a puzzle. So, what Stella Falone does is refashion those pieces that don't quite fit on Taylor instruments into these gorgeous kitchen showpieces.”

Help mom elevate her self-care routine with Olay’s Fearless Artist series. “It is a collection of three different body washes developed by women of color with the unique needs of diverse skin in mind,” says De Souza. “These formulations are going to nourish, restore, and balance the skin with ingredients like vitamin C.”

For more info on all these products, visit TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Riboli Family Wines, Save A Lot, Stella Falone, and Olay