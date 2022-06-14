Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, shares tips to prepare you for your summer 2022

Adults deserve to enjoy the summer just as much as their kids, and Lifestyle expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, joined Inside South Florida to share everything you need to know about travel, hotels, and health and wellness.

“My first tip is to travel smart. American Express Travel is a one-stop-shop for planning a vacation. Thanks to their customer service, 24/7 access to expert travel consultants, and benefits, it has everything you need to build a dream itinerary,” says Braun-Silva. “They even launched Trip Cancel Guard, which is a cancel for any reason benefit that US card members can purchase on eligible flights.” To learn more, visit Amextravel.com.

If you are concerned about staying cool and dry this summer, Secret has a new antiperspirant that has you covered.

“The new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48 hours of sweat and odor protection. It goes on with an instantly dry feel, no wax, no alcohol and no residue,” says Braun-Silva. “I also love the new ergonomic grip bottle which is designed for easy targeted application. It comes in Wild Rose, Vanilla, Water Lily and White Peach.” This find is available at retailers nationwide.

For those excited about your planned festivities during this season but are also in search of a supplement to help you stay healthy, check out MD Logic’s Marine Collagen Dietary Supplement.

“It is made from the highest quality, wild caught, and non-GMO white fish. This promotes lean muscle mass and new collagen production, while supporting strong bones, hair, skin, and gut health,” says Braun-Silva. “It easily dissolves and has no fishy taste or smell. You can add it into smoothies to boost your protein intake at any time without the unnecessary calories.” You can find it at MDLogicHealth.com and use code “COLLAGEN” for 15% off.

It wouldn’t be summer without grabbing some refreshing ice cream. Carvel’s Ice Cream Cakes have a two-for-one dessert that can satisfy your sweet craving and help curb the heat.

“They really are the perfect summertime dessert. You can get all different kinds of flavors like the Carvel Sheet Cake, The Little Love Strawberry, or Crunchie Oreo Ice Cream Cake,” says Braun-Silva. “It's really easy and convenient,” This product is available at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com

For more information, visit BethanyBraun.com

