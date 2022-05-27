Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O'Donnell, shares her favorite wellness and beauty products

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O'Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share some great products for dads and grads.

For those suffering from allergies, the LG PuriCare Aero Tower Air Purifying Fan is a great option. “It's an all-in-one air care solution that delivers exceptional air quality and powerful filtration,” says O’Donnell. “It's customizable for any room setting and season so it is perfect for summer.” You can find it at lg.com.

To help combat those pesky mosquitoes this summer, Amazon's number one seller for bug bite relief, the Bug Bite Thing, is a great solution. “It's reusable, chemical-free, and great for all ages,” says O'Donnell. “It extracts the insect saliva and venom from under our skin to alleviate the itching, swelling, and pain caused by bites and stings.” You can find them at bugbitething.com or on Amazon.

Cure Aqua Gel is proven to give you shiny and glowing skin. “It's a water-based exfoliator that gently removes the dead skin cells to reveal glowing, silky skin instantly,” says O'Donnell. You can find it at CureAquagel.com or on Amazon.

For a quick snack, Soul Snacks cookies are a great summer treat. “They taste amazing, and they're made with wholesome, ethically sourced ingredients,” says O'Donnell. “The founder, Ralph Rolle, is actually a legendary drummer that started Soul Snacks to honor his grandmother's legacy of giving back to others.” You can find them at Walmart.

Calypso Lemonade is a great option to wash down those cookies. “It's refreshing and each beverage in this island inspired line is bursting with flavor,” says O'Donnell. “You can choose from a variety of flavors like ocean blue, strawberry, original island wave, and southern peach.” You can find it at calypso.com

