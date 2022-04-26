Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell shares her top Mother’s Day gifts

Need help looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Lifestyle Expert Jamie O’Donnell joined us with tips on Mother's Day gift ideas and entertaining essentials.

Madison Reed radiant hair color is a great gift for those who want to try something new for their hair. “It's available in 55 shades and it's made with ingredients that you can feel good about like keratin argan oil and ginseng root extract,” says O’Donnell. “Long-lasting and 100% gray coverage so your hair looks and feels healthy, conditioned, and shiny.” You can find it at madison/reed.com

Dove also has some new exciting products for moms. “So this is the Dove ultimate antiperspirant and it helps keep mom cool under pressure,” says O’Donnell. “And it's created with their breakthrough water-based technology for a smooth glide and helps restore underarm skin to its best condition.” You can find it at dove.com or at any local retailer.

While skincare is always important, it’s important to show love to our whole body. Makery Beauty, founded by popular HSN on-air guest Liz Bowles, is set to change that. “So, Makery Beauty actually skips the one size fits all and instead offers a full-body agenda,” says O’Donnell. “From cooling deodorant to skin firming miss that targets dimples and stretch marks.” You can find them at hsn.com.

The Elli Q is also great for our older moms. “It's a sidekick for healthier, happier aging,” says O’Donnell. “Elli Q actually learns about the user and offers proactive engagement plus a range of features like physical exercise videos, mindfulness exercises, health goal setting, and tracking, texting, and video calling trivia and more.” You can find all the details on elliq.com.

For tech, the new Robo Rock Dyad is the perfect vacuum. “It's a dirt detecting self-cleaning wet dry vacuum that makes it easy to tackle spills and clean floors and addresses poor edge cleaning, weak pickup, and maneuverability issues,” says O’Donnell. You can find it at roborock.com and or on Amazon.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Jamie O’Donnell