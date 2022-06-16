Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, is back with last minute gift guide for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re still in need of finding the right present, Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to help you with last minute gift ideas.

If your parent’s closet needs an overhaul, McBride shared chic apparel that will have your dad looking his best.

“These affordable on-trend looks from Mutual Weave are great for any dad looking to refresh his style just in time for summer. Get the whole look for under $100,” says McBride. You can find these items at JCPenney locations nationwide or jcp.com.

For dads that can appreciate the fragrant notes of masculinity, a new cologne may be delightful.

“Jean Paul Gaultier, ‘Le Male Eau De Toilette,’ pays tribute to a symbolic figure who has long been a source of inspiration for him, the sailor,” says McBride. “The power of freshness, mint, and lavender evoke the familiar, comforting scent of a shaving soap are transformed by the sensuality of vanilla.” Find the two-piece gift set at Macys.com

If history and heritage excite your dad, celebrate him with a gift that will help him discover his own.

“The gift of ancestry can be a chance to hop back into childhood tales and discover new tales about generations that came before him,” says McBride. “Ancestry’s newest innovation, SideVew Technology, can help dad find out which parent his ethnicities were passed down from. Ancestry DNA Kits are $59, and subscriptions start at $79.” You can find this product at Ancestry.com.

For the sneaker fanatic, a new pair will definitely be enjoyed.

“Nothing New Sneakers are comfortable, durable and a great gift for dad this Father's Day,” says McBride. “They're made from recycled water bottles, recycled leathers and other sustainable materials, designed with comfort in mind. These sneakers come in over 15 colors in high and low tops.” You can find these products at NothingNew.com

For more great deals, McBride says to check out slickdeals.net. On this site, shoppers help each other find the most attractive prices.

For more information, follow McBride @JoshyMcB

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group LLC.