Summer is in full swing, and many are planning events to spend time with their family and friends. Lifestyle expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share products to help you entertain guests during your next summer gathering.

“The Jackbox Party Starter is the perfect pack for anyone looking for a simple and fun way to spend time with friends, family or coworkers this summer,” says McBride. “The Jackbox Party Starter contains three fan-favorite games including Quiplash 3, Tee K.O., and Trivia Murder Party 2.” Find these products at Shop.JackBoxGames.com

Turn heads and impress event attendees with new outfits for the entire family from JCPenney.

“It is a one-stop shop for on-trend affordable looks from versatile basics to fun statement pieces,” says McBride. “JCPenney's Thereabouts line has something for everyone.” Find these items at JCPenney stores or JCP.com

Skin protectant is essential in the summer. Treat your guests to a thoughtful party favor from Coppertone’s Complete Sunscreen Lotion.

“The new Coppertone Complete Lotion and Complete Spray are multi-benefit sunscreens that provide trusted UVA and UVB sun protection and moisturization, which makes it ideal for anyone, at any time,” says McBride. “As part of an extension of their glow line, the Coppertone Protect Tan Lotion builds a beautiful natural looking color to help you achieve that sun-kissed glow.” These products are available at Target.com

Summer is the season to watch your waistline. Ignite your guests’ palettes with a healthy and tasty snack.

“SkinnyPop’s limited-edition flavor is made with real organic cheddar cheese and just the right pop of jalapeno to satisfy your cravings,” says McBride. “It has 47 calories per cup. This zesty treat has everything you know and love about SkinnyPop with the fewest, simplest, and cleanest ingredients with a tangy twist.” Find this product at Sam’s Club or SamsClub.com

Culminate the evening and delight your visitors with a toast filled with fragrant and fruity elements.

“Cupcake Vineyards’ Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio offer the perfect summer sip for pool days and backyard barbecues,” says McBride. “The Sauvignon Blanc is vibrant and crisp with flavors of lemon and white nectarine. The Pinot Grigio has notes of fresh pear, cantaloupe, and apple.” These products are available at CupCakeVineyards.com

