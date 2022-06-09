Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, shares the summer essentials you won’t want to miss

Summer is quickly approaching, and South Florida’s heat index is steadily increasing. Entertainment and Lifestyle expert, Josh McBride, has a list of summer essentials that will inspire you to look and feel cool this season.

“JCPenney recently launched the Marilyn Monroe Capsule Collection, a chic and streamlined assortment of wardrobe essentials inspired by the offscreen Marilyn, the humanitarian artist and entrepreneur,” says McBride. “The 12-piece collection features a spring and summer ready color palette of black, white, coral, and navy blue. It also includes classic stripes, playful floral patterns, full-skirted sundresses, and more.” The collection is available at JCPenney and JCP.com

For those planning a road trip or simply their weekly carpool, Febreze has a collection of new scents for you.

“Febreze partnered with Celebrity Astrologer, Eliza Kelly, to create the Febreze CAR*strology Collection,” says McBride. “12 car scents perfectly paired to match each zodiac sign when set to low. Each Febreze carbon clip lasts for up to 14 days, eliminating tough odors that tend to hitch a ride.” You can find your scent at Febreze.com/carstrology.

Coppertone also has a new sunscreen that meets the needs of everyone.

“The new Coppertone Complete Lotion and Complete Spray are multi-benefit sunscreens that provide trusted sun protection and moisturization, which makes it ideal for anyone and anytime,” says McBride. “The water-resistant formulas provide both UVA and UVB protection while leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and moisturized.” You can find it at Target or target.com

Sephora is now offering an essential eyebrow pencil that will help your brows look like perfection all summer long.

“Sephora Collection’s Insta-Brow Waxy Pencil is the brow pencil that does it all for just $12,” says McBride. “It is available in 13 shades. This three-in-one product shapes, fills, and sets brows with a soft-hold, long-wear formula designed to be used quickly and easily. This pencil features a wide-angle tip and gliding wax texture, helping deliver perfectly imperfect brows without all the fuss or expertise.” You can find the pencil at a Sephora near you or at Sephora.com.

