Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello, shares how Misfits Market can make entertaining easier than ever before

When planning events this summer one of the most challenging parts is figuring out what to serve for your guests. Lifestyle Expert, Justine Santaniello, joined us to share how Misfits Market has food options everyone will love.

“They're the ultimate online grocer that really delivers healthy and delicious food right to your door and up to 40% off grocery store prices,” says Santaniello. “They offer a wide variety of items to fit any menu. From organic produce, to high quality meats and seafood, to plant based options.”

They also offer tips on how to keep your organic fruits and veggies fresher for longer, such as how you should store your items in the fridge.

“When it comes to your main dish, Misfits Market has more than just the usual burgers for the grill,” says Santaniello. “No matter the dietary restrictions or preferences of your guests, there's something for everyone.”

For more information, visit MisfitsMarket.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid by Misfits Market