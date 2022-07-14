Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio shares the best back-to-school trends

While we are still in the middle of summer, the beginning of the school year is approaching faster than we think, which means it is still a good time to start planning for the upcoming school year. Supermom and lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joined Inside South Florida to share how she teamed up with Lands’ End to kick off their annual backpacker event.

“Summer is the best time to find these deals. Backpacks and lunchboxes are key. I mean, this is what we look forward to all year,” says Buccio. “Lands’ End has an amazing sale going on from the 16th to the 18th for their annual backpack event where all backpacks are 50% off.

Buccio also says that Lands’ End is having a sale on all their apparel as well, with 40% off everything.

“It's a chance for kids to be able to pick up their backpacks and lunchboxes and find what works for them, something that fits their personality,” says Buccio. “If you love Camel, we got Camels. If you love sparkles, we got that too.”

Buccio also talks about lunchbox trends and why Lands’ End Ez wipes soft sided lunch bags are a great addition to your kid’s backpack.

“Hear me out as a mom, I love this because first of all, there's no seams inside the lunch boxes, which means the spills they wipe right out, leak resistant interior, easy to clean because I know my kids spill a million things in their lunch boxes,” says Buccio. “It also has an easy clip where it attaches to that backpack which means we're not going to lose it.”

For more information visit LandsEnd.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Lands’ End