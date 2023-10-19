Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, Shares Beauty Fall Essentials

Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share some great beauty and skincare finds that are perfect for the autumnal season.

“Starting with Charlotte Tilbury. Now they have this new for holiday 2023 Beautyverse palette,” says De Avila. “It's a nine-pan palette. Three different finishes creates those light tricks that layer future matte glides onto that soft focus veil of color shades.” For more information, visit CharlotteTilbury.com or the Charlotte Tilbury App

Also new from Charlotte Tilbury is the Hollywood Blush and Glow Glide palette.

“This is a combined set rich pigment pay off of a pressed powder with the skin gliding satin texture of a liquid highlighter,” says De Avila. “It's available in two shades for fair and medium, the rosy pink blush with pillowtop glow highlighter, and my favorite the tan deep and terracotta blush with a sensitive glow highlighter.” For more information, visit CharlotteTilbury.com or the Charlotte Tilbury App

Yesi also introduced us to the LanoLips Overnight Lip Mask, a must have product to keep your lips hydrated during the changing of the seasons.

“This mask is infused with those LanoLips signature lanolin base, which acts like a skin's natural protective oils holding up to 400% of its weight in moisture,” says De Avila. “The addition of the natural plant waxes helps to further seal in the hydration and infusions of vitamin E and vitamin C and the hyaluronic acid and vanilla and healing honey help to further hydrate, heal and smooth those lips so you wake up with those delicious lips.” Available at Ulta.com

If you’re in the market for a two-in-one facial massage meets facial therapy device, look no further than the TheraFace Pro.

“It reduces the tension and relaxes facial muscles. It helps visibly reduce the wrinkles around your eyes. The percussive massage helps relax the facial muscles and boost that circulation that we all want, and Thera helps reduce mild moderate inflammatory acne with the blue light and helps relieve that tension those minor aches and pains around the face and jaw.” For more information, visit TheraBody.com

For more information, visit Yesi.Style.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.