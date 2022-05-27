Lifestyle Influencer, Bethany Braun-Silva, shares some great products for busy moms

The life of a mom is a busy one and it can be hard to treat yourself when you're always on the move. Lifestyle Influencer, Bethany Braun-Silva, joined Inside South Florida to share some great products for all the moms on the go.

If you need a quick and nutritious drink for the kids, Carnation Breakfast Essential Nutritional Drinks are a great solution. “They are a flavorful and convenient breakfast option for kids ages four and older,” says Braun-Silva. “It provides essential nutrients and now it has a brand-new look and improved recipe.” You can find it at carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

For those moms struggling to change your baby’s diapers, the Kea Baby's Diaper Bag Backpack is the way to go. “It has wide and easy access and is essentially hands free. It has a changing pad included so it's great if you are in a public restroom,” says Braun-Silva. “I love this brand because they create authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents' lives.” You can find it at keababies.com

For self-care, Bomba Beauty Bites by Bomba Curls is perfect for those busy moms. “It’s a delicious, beauty boosting, vegan, multivitamin blend formulated with premium ingredients to nourish your hair, skin, and nails,” says Braun-Silva. “You're getting that healthy glow from the inside out.” They are available at Target stores near you.

For more information, visit BethanyBraun.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by bethanybraun.com