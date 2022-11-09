Watch Now
Lifestyle Miami talks community engagement and tips for a successful social media page

Posted at 5:29 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 17:29:44-05

If you know anything about the Miami social media scene, then you've definitely stumbled upon Lifestyle Miami. Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia caught up with the team behind the 1.8 million follower page, who shared how Lifestyle Miami was created, their contributions to the community, and what makes their company so special.

“It's really a page where everybody has a part in it, we have a lot of fun with it, we like to have fun. It's like a little Pandora's box, you never know what you're going to get, right?” says the President of Lifestyle Miami Group, Miguel Zulueta. “It's always about finding the balance between funny and doing good and giving back.”

Zulueta says having a good team is key to the page’s success.

“Thank god that we have a very good team. We're very happy-go-lucky people,” says Zulueta. “Eventually, we started saying, ‘we need to be a little bit more selective of who we're bringing in.’”

CMO of Heyday Marketing, Eduardo Moya hopes the page can continue to inspire people to do good around Miami.

“Just pass it along,” says Moya. “That's how we are, pay it forward and teach those around us. You help those around you.”

To see all things Lifestyle Miami, visit their Instagram @lifestyle_miami

