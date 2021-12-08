Light up the season at Pinecrest Gardens

Miami Art Week might be over but the art continues at Pinecrest Gardens. There is a new installation by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro and it features more than 6,000 illuminated fiber optic glass spheres, our Miriam Tapia is here to tell us more about the exhibition.

The Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light is truly an incredible work that must be seen in person. It cascades across two acres of Pinecrest Gardens. Bruce decided to bring the installation to Miami for the first time since he created it 30 years ago.

He says the tropical forest setting creates a new experience for guests. The lights work together with the landscape and different tropical plants to transport guests to a whimsical land. You can see the amazing lights through June 2022.