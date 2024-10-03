Lilliana Vazquez Shares Quick Self-Care Tips on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lumify. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

On a recent episode of Inside South Florida, Lilliana Vazquez shared her top tips for prioritizing self-care, even for those with the busiest schedules. With her hectic lifestyle, Vazquez emphasized that self-care doesn’t need to be a lengthy process and can be incorporated into everyday routines in as little as 60 seconds.

Vazquez recommended starting the day with Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops, which reduce redness in just one minute, leaving eyes looking brighter and more refreshed. She shared that this product is her secret weapon to looking awake and vibrant, especially during her early morning hosting duties.

She also encouraged simple, multitasking self-care solutions like disposable eye patches, which she uses while driving her son to school, and writing in a gratitude journal. For mental wellness, Vazquez recommended doing a "brain dump" on your phone to offload worries and organize thoughts, helping to clear the mind and reduce stress.

For more information on Lumify, viewers were directed to visit lumifyeyes.com.