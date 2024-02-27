Limor Suss Recommends Top Products for Winter Wellness

As the winter months settle in, prioritizing self-care becomes essential, especially for maintaining healthy skin and overall well-being. In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, wellness and lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shared her top product recommendations to combat the effects of the season.

Addressing the need for hydration in dry winter air, Limor recommended Charlotte's Magic Cream, an award-winning moisturizer infused with nourishing oils. Designed to rejuvenate tired and dull skin, this moisturizer is beloved by celebrities and supermodels alike. Limor highlighted its versatility, noting that it can also be personalized with engraving, making it an ideal gift option. For more information, visit CharlotteTilbury.com.

For effective makeup removal without harsh rubbing, Limor suggested Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Water. This micellar water, sold every two seconds in America, gently cleanses sensitive skin while efficiently removing dirt, oil, and waterproof makeup. Limor emphasized the eco-friendly aspect of this product, which pairs perfectly with Garnier's reusable microfiber eco pads, reducing waste and providing up to 1000 washes. For more information, visit GarnierUSA.com to find your local retailer.

Addressing the common issue of dry scalp, Limor recommended Head & Shoulders Bare Collection. Clinically proven to fight dandruff while refreshing the scalp and hair, this collection offers options for both oily and dry hair types. With only nine ingredients and free of sulfates, silicones, and dyes, it leaves hair feeling healthy and revitalized. You can shop Head & Shoulders Bare at Target.com.

Navigating the overwhelming array of deodorant options, Limor introduced the new Secret Full Body Deodorant Collection. Available in spray, stick, and cream forms, this aluminum-free deodorant provides 72 hours of odor protection from head to toe. Dermatologist and gynecologist recommended, it offers intentional ingredients suitable for use all over the body. Find it available at Walmart and other mass retailers.

For more wellness tips and product recommendations, Limor encouraged viewers to follow her on YouTube and Instagram, @LimorSuss.

