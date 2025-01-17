Lionel Messi Introduces New Hydration Beverage: Más+ by Messi

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Más+ by Messi. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Staying hydrated is essential, yet a surprising number of Americans struggle to meet their hydration needs, especially during colder months. A new survey from Más+ by Messi, a hydration beverage created by soccer superstar Lionel Messi, sheds light on the issue. According to the survey, 39% of Americans admit they don’t prioritize hydration as much in the winter, and more than one-third only think about drinking water when engaging in physical activity.

Despite 96% of Americans agreeing on the importance of hydration, half cite challenges such as forgetting to drink enough water or consuming dehydrating beverages like coffee, tea, and soda. Messi's new beverage is designed to make hydration easier and more enjoyable for everyone.

Más+ by Messi is a hydration beverage that combines quality ingredients with natural flavors. Created in collaboration with the soccer legend, it offers a breakthrough blend of electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support positive hydration without compromising on taste.

Messi’s goal was to create a beverage that promotes hydration while delivering great taste and using clean, high-quality ingredients.

Each of the four flavors is named after a milestone in Messi’s iconic career and life:



Más+ by Messi encourages people to embrace more joy, music, laughter, and connection with family and friends while making hydration a seamless part of their daily routine. The drink is perfect for the New Year and beyond, offering an easy solution for staying hydrated.

Más+ by Messi is available at select retailers nationwide. To learn more about the beverage and locate a store near you, visitMasByMessi.com.