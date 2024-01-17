Lisa Fischer to Enchant Audiences at Pompano Beach Jazz Fest with Eclectic Performance

Renowned Jazz Artist Lisa Fischer is set to captivate audiences at the Pompano Beach Jazz Fest, where she will showcase her unique blend of jazz, world music, and rhythm and blues. Fischer joined Inside South Florida to express her excitement about the upcoming performance.

“It's a combination of everything that I've worked on and people that I've worked with, but sort of stewed in different flavors - world music, jazz, rhythm and blues, classical rock - and it's just a sprinkling of all these different flavors throughout the whole show,” said Fischer.

Hoping to evoke a sense of freedom, playfulness, and emotional release, Fischer aims to create a memorable experience for the audience.

The Pompano Beach Jazz Fest, running from January 18th to the 20th, promises a dynamic lineup featuring local legends and Grammy Award-winning jazz artists, including Branford Marsalis, Grand Baton, David Sanchez, and Najee.

For more information and tickets, visit PompanoBeachArts.org.

