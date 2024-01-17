Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Lisa Fischer to Enchant Audiences at Pompano Beach Jazz Fest with Eclectic Performance

Posted at 8:03 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 20:03:00-05

Renowned Jazz Artist Lisa Fischer is set to captivate audiences at the Pompano Beach Jazz Fest, where she will showcase her unique blend of jazz, world music, and rhythm and blues. Fischer joined Inside South Florida to express her excitement about the upcoming performance.

“It's a combination of everything that I've worked on and people that I've worked with, but sort of stewed in different flavors - world music, jazz, rhythm and blues, classical rock - and it's just a sprinkling of all these different flavors throughout the whole show,” said Fischer.

Hoping to evoke a sense of freedom, playfulness, and emotional release, Fischer aims to create a memorable experience for the audience.

Connect with Lisa Fischer on Instagram @l.i.s.a.f.i.s.c.h.e.r.

The Pompano Beach Jazz Fest, running from January 18th to the 20th, promises a dynamic lineup featuring local legends and Grammy Award-winning jazz artists, including Branford Marsalis, Grand Baton, David Sanchez, and Najee.

For more information and tickets, visit PompanoBeachArts.org.

This segment is sponsored by the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com