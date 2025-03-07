Little Jam Fest Brings Music and Fun to Miami This Weekend

Miami’s premier family music festival, Little Jam Fest, is set to bring a day of music, activities, and community fun this Sunday. Inside South Florida welcomed Jamie Kolnick, founder and CEO of Jam with Jamie, to share all the exciting details.

What to Expect at Little Jam Fest

Live Music: Grammy Award-winning Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats, Grammy-nominated Fyütch, and local artists will take the stage.

Grammy Award-winning Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats, Grammy-nominated Fyütch, and local artists will take the stage. Interactive Fun: Enjoy bumper cars, a bubble dome, arts activities, and sensory bins.

Enjoy bumper cars, a bubble dome, arts activities, and sensory bins. Special Guests: The Miami Heat, Florida Panthers, and Miami Marlins will be there, along with mascots Billy the Marlin and Burnie!

Little Jam Fest is an extension of Jam with Jamie, a nationwide children’s music entertainment company with over 100 performers across 12 cities. Jamie, inspired by her late mother, has dedicated her work to bringing music, joy, and connection into the lives of families.

“This is what Miami is about,” Jamie shared. “It’s about coming together, and music is the through line.”

For tickets and information, visit LittleJamFest.com.

For birthday parties, classes, and private events, visitJamWithJamie.com to bring music magic to your next celebration!