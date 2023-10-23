LIV Golf Commentators Wrap Up LIV Golf Season with a Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers Win

Watch Now
LIV Golf on-air Commentators, Jerry Foltz and David Faherty, joined Inside South Florida to wrap up an exhilarating season finale.

“Every single day we get off the air, and every single day before we go on the air, our bosses encouraged us to do nothing else but have fun and that is kind of what makes live golf so much different.” says Foltz. “You see a lot more golf shots. The screen looks a little more like a video game than a traditional golf broadcast. There's so much information, everything happens quick. And hopefully you feel like when you're watching and you're listened to our commentary, because we all love each other and get along so well, that you feel like you're watching with four or five of your best friends and that really is what makes it so much fun.”

The LIV Golf season finale concluded with Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers securing the team title, triumphing over the Ranger Goats.

