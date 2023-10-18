LIV Golf Presents 'Potential, Unleashed' for Social Impact and Sustainability

LIV Golf Senior VP of Impact & Sustainability, Jake Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share how LIV Golf is not only about sports, but using their organization to make a difference.

Along with getting ready for their upcoming championship taking place right here in Miami, LIV Golf is also making strides towards doing good with their social impact and sustainability strategy: ‘Potential, Unleashed.’

“The way we're doing that actually is building out a program we've called Potential Unleashed,” says Jones. “Which is a long form ambitious program to impact millions of young lives through education, through sport of goal and through the environment, ensuring that we're putting sustainability and climate action at the heart of what we do.”

LIV Golf has major hopes to continuing making an impact by collaborating with other organizations doing good.

“We’re reaching out with and working with Amigos for Kids, which is a fantastic organization that supports young people at risk of falling out of the education system,” says Jones. “They provide after school programming, and we're there support them as we did last year and will continue to do this year and into next year. We are also building out a global program, which will be a digital program, which supports a way for people to engage with education programs through LIV Golf.”

For more information, visit LIVGolf.com