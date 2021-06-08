Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Live an A-list lifestyle this summer

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:07:57-04

Summer is almost here, and we all want to make the most of it after a year of quarantine and masks. Here to share some things you must have for a great summer is celebrity lifestyle expert and red-carpet host, Valerie Greenberg.

Everyone wants to live like a celebrity, but not all of us have the means. Greenberg says all our favorite celebs are now relying on Instagram for fitness tips and workout plans, so why shouldn't we? Follow a couple of celebrity trainers and you can get an A-list workout for free.

If the warmer weather is drying out your skin, you can try the 7th Heaven Intense Cinnamon Clay Mask. This affordable mask will give you a great glow and refresh your skin.

Make sure you stay connected while you're traveling this summer with a great deal from Verizon. The company is making sure everyone on the network has 5g access, so you can trade in your old phone for a new one that will connect to the network. You can get a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21! If you're thinking of switching carriers, now's the time.

Relax and unwind with a glass of Yellow Tail's newest Pure Bright Wines. You can choose from a Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, or Sauvignon Blanc. They are full-flavored and under $7.

Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid will keep you dry, feeling good, and smelling good all day. With 48-hour protection this deodorant is perfect for those long, hot, summer days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors