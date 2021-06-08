Live an A-list lifestyle this summer

Summer is almost here, and we all want to make the most of it after a year of quarantine and masks. Here to share some things you must have for a great summer is celebrity lifestyle expert and red-carpet host, Valerie Greenberg.

Everyone wants to live like a celebrity, but not all of us have the means. Greenberg says all our favorite celebs are now relying on Instagram for fitness tips and workout plans, so why shouldn't we? Follow a couple of celebrity trainers and you can get an A-list workout for free.

If the warmer weather is drying out your skin, you can try the 7th Heaven Intense Cinnamon Clay Mask. This affordable mask will give you a great glow and refresh your skin.

Make sure you stay connected while you're traveling this summer with a great deal from Verizon. The company is making sure everyone on the network has 5g access, so you can trade in your old phone for a new one that will connect to the network. You can get a brand new Samsung Galaxy S21! If you're thinking of switching carriers, now's the time.

Relax and unwind with a glass of Yellow Tail's newest Pure Bright Wines. You can choose from a Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, or Sauvignon Blanc. They are full-flavored and under $7.

Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid will keep you dry, feeling good, and smelling good all day. With 48-hour protection this deodorant is perfect for those long, hot, summer days.