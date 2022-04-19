Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Live in the present with these mindfulness tips from Agape Treatment Center

Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 18:35:55-04

For those of us who haven’t tried it, mindfulness can be a great resource to bring stability to your life. Stephanie Robilio, Clinical Director of WSFL-TV trusted advisor Agape Treatment Center, joined the show to give us more details.

“Mindfulness is the idea of learning how to live in the present moment,” says Robilio. “It’s developing that skill, the muscle of how to redirect your focus and come back to what’s happening in your environment now.”

When practicing mindfulness correctly, it can take help you re-focus and let go of unneeded stress. “What I've noticed in my own practice is you just start to feel space within your body, you feel lighter within your body,” says Robilio. “The reason for that is you can say yes, I still have to deal with X, Y, and Z in my life. But I don't have to be X,Y, and Z.”

To learn more about mindfulness and other treatments visit agapetc.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors