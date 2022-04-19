Live in the present with these mindfulness tips from Agape Treatment Center

For those of us who haven’t tried it, mindfulness can be a great resource to bring stability to your life. Stephanie Robilio, Clinical Director of WSFL-TV trusted advisor Agape Treatment Center, joined the show to give us more details.

“Mindfulness is the idea of learning how to live in the present moment,” says Robilio. “It’s developing that skill, the muscle of how to redirect your focus and come back to what’s happening in your environment now.”

When practicing mindfulness correctly, it can take help you re-focus and let go of unneeded stress. “What I've noticed in my own practice is you just start to feel space within your body, you feel lighter within your body,” says Robilio. “The reason for that is you can say yes, I still have to deal with X, Y, and Z in my life. But I don't have to be X,Y, and Z.”

To learn more about mindfulness and other treatments visit agapetc.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center