Live Like Bella: A Legacy of Courage, Love, and Action

In the heart of the South Florida community lies a beacon of hope and resilience: Live Like Bella. Founded in memory of Bella Rodriguez-Torres, a young girl whose life was tragically cut short by childhood cancer, this foundation has blossomed into a global movement, touching lives across 37 countries and the United States.

Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, Bella's father and the driving force behind Live Like Bella, shared the inspiring journey of how this organization came to be. Bella's battle with stage four cancer, which began at the tender age of four, was a harrowing ordeal for her family. However, Bella's remarkable resilience and unwavering spirit defied the odds, inspiring others to join her cause.

"Bella didn't live a few weeks or a few months—she lived and battled valiantly for six and a half years," Raven recounts. "And in the process, she inspired a movement to live like Bella, which for her meant to serve others."

The impact of Bella's legacy is felt far and wide, with Live Like Bella raising over $37 million for childhood cancer research. Raymond reflects on the profound transformation from grief to purpose, noting that while Bella's life was tragically short, her impact continues to grow.

"I choose to see her life as a gift," Raymond shares. "I'm very proud to be her daddy and proud of the work we continue to do."

"To live like Bella ultimately means to serve others," Raymond explains. As the Live Like Bella foundation flourishes, the South Florida community is invited to join the movement. Whether through volunteering, donating, or participating in events, there are myriad ways to honor Bella's memory and support the fight against childhood cancer.

Live Like Bella encourages individuals to embrace Bella's joyful spirit and compassionate heart. By embodying her values of love, laughter, and kindness, the community can continue her legacy of hope and healing.

To learn more about Live Like Bella and how you can get involved, visit livelikebella.org. Together, let us honor Bella's memory and stand in solidarity against childhood cancer.