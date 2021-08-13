Watch
Live music is back in Pompano Beach!

Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 15:03:31-04

Singer-songwriter Leesa Richards is a storyteller, using her soulful voice to offer a soundtrack to the narratives of life. She's joining the Pompano Arts Music Series with special performances.

Richards is beyond excited to get back to performing for live audiences. She views music as a way to tell a story through emotion. On her album, Mother's Child, you can hear love stories about everything from romantic love to the love between a mother and a child.

She's done seemingly everything in her career; danced for Whitney Houston, went on the national tour as Mary Magdeline in Jesus Christ Superstar, working with legends like the Bee Gees, Gloria Estefan, Barbra Streisand, Jon Secada, and more. When she takes the stage at Pompano Beach, audiences can look forward to some new songs inspired by the differences and changes we all faced during quarantine.

You can grab tickets to see Leesa on www.ticketmaster.com or pompanobeacharts.org

