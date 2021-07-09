Watch
Live shows and audiences return to Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 17:10:03-04

The Pompano Beach Music Series is back and open to the public. Their first show headliner with a live audience is jazz singer, Allan Harris.

During quarantine, Harris offered virtual concerts for his fans with the help of his wife. Now that live shows are coming back, many of the people who watched the live streams are heading to his concert to watch him perform live for the first time.

"It's a heaven-sent," he says. "I love to look at people, I love to sing for them, I love to hear them smile, I love to see their reaction."

South Florida audiences can look forward to watching a six-person band perform a rendition of Harris's newest record Kate's Soulfood, which is based on his childhood growing up around his aunt's soul food restaurant.

"The year that I've had to spend with myself I dug deep into places that were long buried, and almost like a piece of fruit that's grown, I picked off the vine," he says. "All these songs are based upon those inner workings of just being the house with my wife."

You can see Harris live by heading to www.pompanobeacharts.org or Ticketmaster, and grab tickets for $15.

