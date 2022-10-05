Living by Design with Jake and Jazz is back for season three

Jake and Jazz Smollett are back at it with season three of their hit show Living by Design with Jake and Jazz and they joined Inside South Florida to tell us all about it.

“We have a little bit of everything. I mean, there's a lot going on in each episode. We have building, we have design, we have baking, we have it all,” says Jake. “We have to give back components at the end of each episode. We're really redesigning people's faces, but it's changing their lives.”

The Smolletts spend their time getting to know their guests' lives and emotions.

“That's something that's really been important to us is to really profile each guest and who they are and really get to know their loves and their passions, like what makes them feel alive because that's what we want to do with their space,” says Jazz. “We want to create a sanctuary for them.”

Not only do they work with everyday people, but they also have celebrities stopping by this season.

“This season we have Kalen Allen that just aired last week, he was hilarious,” says Jake. “It’s a lot of fun ‘behind the scenes’ people as well. A lot of writers but then there's your teachers, your store clerks, and also writers, producers.”

You can watch Living by Design with Jake and jazz every Wednesday at 9/8 CT on Clio TV.