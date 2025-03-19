Living Life in the Fast Lane: NASCAR Roars Back to Homestead-Miami Speedway

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NASCAR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Start your engines, South Florida! NASCAR is making its highly anticipated return to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for an adrenaline-fueled race weekend kicking off on March 21. But before the big event, Inside South Florida host, LaMyiah Pearlinia had the chance to experience the thrill of NASCAR firsthand—and let me tell you, exhilarating is an understatement!

LaMyiah had the thrilling opportunity to step inside a race car for an exclusive ride-along, giving her a firsthand taste of what NASCAR drivers experience on the track. By the time the ride was over, she completely understood why NASCAR drivers are hooked on the rush.

Still buzzing from the excitement, LaMyiah sat down with NASCAR driver Ross Chastain, a seasoned competitor at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A Florida native from Alva, FL, Chastain has been racing at the track since 2011 and is determined to claim victory this time around.

"This feels like home—the humidity, the sun, this is what I grew up in," Chastain shared. "We finished second here in cup. I was so close that this didn't quite get it done but we'll come back next week and have another shot."

If you thought LaMyiah’s test run was exciting, just wait for March 21-24 when 36 cars take off for the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series. The weekend will also feature:



Friday Night Truck Race – Watch the intensity build as up-and-coming drivers battle it out.

– Watch the intensity build as up-and-coming drivers battle it out. Saturday Race Event – More action on the track leading up to the big show.

– More action on the track leading up to the big show. Sunday Cup Series Race – The main event, where speed, skill, and strategy collide.

But the action isn’t just on the track—NASCAR at Homestead-Miami Speedway is a full-on South Florida party. With live music, fan experiences, and an electric atmosphere, this event is as much about the vibe as it is about the race.

"This track really embraces the South Florida state of mind," Chastain explained. "It’s a party inside and outside the track."

Whether you’re a die-hard NASCAR fan or new to the sport, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Feel the energy, hear the roar of the engines, and witness the best of the best compete for victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For tickets and more information, head over toHomestead-Miami Speedway's official website and get ready to experience NASCAR like never before!