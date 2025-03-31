Living the Dream: Jessica Blaylock Reflects on Her Journey to the Florida Panthers Broadcast Team

Jessica Blaylock, a familiar face to Florida Panthers fans and South Florida sports lovers, recently joined Inside South Florida to talk about her inspiring broadcast journey, her role as one of the Panthers’ hosts, and what it means to live a dream career built on passion, persistence, and a love for storytelling.

Blaylock’s career began with a spark in middle school when she took a journalism class and knew she belonged in front of the camera. That early passion led her to the University of Florida, where she immediately declared a journalism major and dove headfirst into sports coverage. After graduation, she worked behind the scenes at ESPN for six years before getting her first big on-air break with Fox Sports Florida. From high school basketball to covering the NBA with the Orlando Magic, her path quickly accelerated.

Now, with over a decade in South Florida, Blaylock has become a mainstay in the local sports scene, especially with her deep connection to the Florida Panthers. “I've had the opportunity to cover them for 10 years, and everybody over at that organization is just unbelievable to work with. They really truly make you feel like you are part of a family,” she shared.

Blaylock recalled the pride of being part of the team’s Stanley Cup-winning season, sporting her championship ring with a bright smile. Despite not growing up with hockey, she admitted she now can’t imagine her life without Panthers hockey, praising the entire organization for their warmth, support, and professionalism.

As anyone in the sports media world knows, the job isn’t all glitz and glam. With baseball, basketball, and hockey on her resume, Blaylock works long hours, often with few days off. But her love for storytelling and connecting with the athletes beyond their stats keeps her grounded and grateful. “I feel so lucky because I genuinely love what I do. The passion that I have for these players, coaches, the organization–I view them, not just as players or what positions they play, but truly as people,” she said, reinforcing the heart behind her coverage.

You can catch Jessica Blaylock on all Florida Panthers content through WSFL, including pre and post-game coverage. For updates, follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @JessBlaylock and on Instagram at @JessLBlaylock.