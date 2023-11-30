Local Chef Martha Kantorowicz Talks Competing in Food Network’s ‘Elf on the Shelf’

‘Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown’ Contestant and Chef, Martha Kantorowicz, joined Inside South Florida to share her experience on competing in the Food Network’s holiday competition series. In this spirited contest, teams aim to craft edible showpieces that that bring the holiday season to life, all vying for the title of 'The Ambassadors of Confectionery Concoctions' and the grand prize of $25,000.

“It gives you a different experience because you have to think like both fast, be on the spot, boom, boom, boom, you have to be sharp, work as a team because we had to,” says Kantorowicz. “It was six teams, so I had my partner Angela, and we never met each other before. So, you know, we don't know each other and we working as a team, and we have to give the best, especially the time is clicking, the judges are watching us, and here we are working on some show pieces.”

Watch ‘Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown,’ Sundays at 8pm on the Food Network.